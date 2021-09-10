Advertisement

Clintonville man accused of possessing images of child porn, bestiality

Cory Dudevoire
Cory Dudevoire(Waupaca County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Clintonville man is being held in a child pornography case.

Cory Dudevoire, 31, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

On Aug. 30, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and started an investigation.

On Sept. 9, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Clintonville. They seized electronics, USB drives and mobile phones. A detective says seized electronics contained images of child pornography and bestiality.

Dudevoire was taken into custody. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond pending a charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dudevoire was out on bond for a separate child abuse case in Shawano County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Clintonville Police.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
(Source: WALB)
Raccoon responsible for power outage in Outagamie County
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 deaths spike as case numbers, positivity rate fall
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history

Latest News

Horse and buggy hit by SUV, rider severely injured
Menasha Kwik Trip robbery, Sept. 5, 2021.
Menasha Police release images from Kwik Trip robbery
Megan Kernan
WATCH: High school 9/11 stair climb preview
September 10 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Friday