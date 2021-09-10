Clintonville man accused of possessing images of child porn, bestiality

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Clintonville man is being held in a child pornography case.

Cory Dudevoire, 31, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

On Aug. 30, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and started an investigation.

On Sept. 9, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Clintonville. They seized electronics, USB drives and mobile phones. A detective says seized electronics contained images of child pornography and bestiality.

Dudevoire was taken into custody. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond pending a charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dudevoire was out on bond for a separate child abuse case in Shawano County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Clintonville Police.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.