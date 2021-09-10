Clintonville man accused of possessing images of child porn, bestiality
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Clintonville man is being held in a child pornography case.
Cory Dudevoire, 31, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
On Aug. 30, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and started an investigation.
On Sept. 9, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Clintonville. They seized electronics, USB drives and mobile phones. A detective says seized electronics contained images of child pornography and bestiality.
Dudevoire was taken into custody. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond pending a charge of Possession of Child Pornography.
The Sheriff’s Office says Dudevoire was out on bond for a separate child abuse case in Shawano County.
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Clintonville Police.
