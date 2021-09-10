Advertisement

Brown County hosting vaccination clinic for children at Fall Health Day

By WBAY news staff
Sep. 10, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is hoping to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses during Fall Health Day.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 11 at Resch Expo. Hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccination is for children 12 and older. The COVID vaccine is free.

A Vaccines for Children immunization clinic will be held for other illnesses.

The following children are eligible for free shots through the Vaccines for Children clinic:

o Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible for the Medicaid program. (For the purposes of the VFC program, the terms “Medicaid-eligible” and “Medicaid-enrolled” are equivalent and refer to children who have health insurance covered by a state Medicaid program)

o Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage

o American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act (25 U.S.C. 1603)

o Underinsured

“We know in this past year with COVID, many didn’t go in to their primary care providers like they had in previous years, so we just wanted to make sure people had access to these vaccines as the head into the school year,” says Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer. “Because for the childhood vaccination, for example, there are several communicable diseases that these vaccines prevent against, some of the vaccines we’re offering at the clinic include tetanus, MMR, chickenpox, HPV, meningitis, pneumococcal, HIB, HEP A, HEP B, rotavirus. All things that we really want to prevent from kiddos getting and spreading with in the school and the community.”

The event will give out $10 Walmart gift cards to people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine and $25 Walmart gift cards to people families who come in for the Vaccines for Children clinic.

Families who get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to sign up for the state’s $100 Visa card reward program.

In addition to vaccinations, the health department will offer hearing and vision screenings for children.

No appointments are necessary. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

CLICK HERE for more information on Fall Health Day.

