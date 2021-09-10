Be the Light Walk raises awareness about suicide prevention

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People will be walking Saturday night to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The Be the Light Walk will be held at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay.

In-person registration and packet pickup is Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Events start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Speakers will talk about suicide prevention before the evening concludes with a one-mile candlelight walk. The path goes along the Fox River.

Be the Light Walk raises money for programs to prevent suicide, educate about suicide, and reduce stigma.

The event costs $25 for adults and $20 for people 17 and under.

MORE INFORMATION: https://bethelightwalk.com/faqs/

