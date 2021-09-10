Be the Light Walk raises awareness about suicide prevention
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People will be walking Saturday night to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
The Be the Light Walk will be held at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay.
In-person registration and packet pickup is Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Events start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Speakers will talk about suicide prevention before the evening concludes with a one-mile candlelight walk. The path goes along the Fox River.
Be the Light Walk raises money for programs to prevent suicide, educate about suicide, and reduce stigma.
The event costs $25 for adults and $20 for people 17 and under.
MORE INFORMATION: https://bethelightwalk.com/faqs/
