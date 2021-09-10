9/11 attacks changed life for local Muslims instantly

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - All this week on Action 2 News, we’ve been taking a look back at the September 11 terrorist attacks. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day that impacted everyone in the country, including the local Islamic community.

Every day at the Fox Valley Islamic Society in Neenah, there’s time set aside for prayer.

Twenty years ago, as our country watched the horror of 9/11 unfold, members remember their specific prayer.

“I was praying, God, make it that it’s not one of those crazy Muslims who is now doing things pretending it is for Islam and terrorist acts, and I was praying that it is not such a thing, and it happened to be,” recalls Mamadou Coulibaly, Fox Valley Islamic Society president.

“It was very devastating to see all of those happening, the Twin Towers coming down. And the Muslim community, we were not prepared to absorb such a shock,” adds Delwar Mian, a member of the Fox Valley Islamic Society.

As the terrorist hijackers’ identities became known, along with their association with radical Islam, life for Muslims in this country changed instantly -- and drastically -- as widespread fear and anger spread across the nation.

“I remember things like people refusing to see their medical doctor because he was a Muslim, and just try to take revenge locally for something that happened remotely,” says Coulibaly.

“We were taking things for granted, but that changed communities, you know, and after that a lot of communities and people all around, they started coming, and I want to know about Islam and Muslim and why it happened,” says Mian.

In the weeks and months following 9/11, the Islamic community in the Fox Valley took a proactive approach, handing out information and hosting public meetings inside the mosque.

“I remember this masjid was full. We were accommodating a lot of people downstairs, upstairs, and some brothers, they were tackling the questions, all sorts of questions. People were in a different mindset and we were in shock,” recalls Mian.

It was a tough storm for local Muslims to weather, but their message was simple: What those hijackers did is the exact opposite of what Islam represents.

“It is a mischaracterization, a misrepresentation of what we are,” says Coulibaly.

“We are Muslim, peaceful, and nobody from us will do that, you know. Who will do that? If we could interview them, why did they do that?” says Mian.

“Many people diligently went to see what Islam is about for themselves. That happened, so people know more about Islam than they did before, and they find out what the truth is. and that also helped,” says Coulibaly.

Coulibaly says it took about a year for tensions to recede, and today the Fox Valley Islamic Society is thriving with roughly 140 families attending on a regular basis.

For that to happen, though, there had to be acceptance and understanding, and Coulibaly says an annual interfaith gathering has played a big role.

Soon a new mosque will open in Neenah, and Muslims say they now feel welcome and grateful.

“We feel we are in a good place here in the Fox Valley,” says Coulibaly.

“We say that everything is from God, for good reason, if we can use that as a good reason,” adds Mian.

