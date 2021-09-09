Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator demands state preserve data

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ investigation of the November elections is asking state officials to preserve records and tell him about any evidence that’s been destroyed.

Mike Gableman sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday asking commissioners to tell local clerks to preserve “any and all” records and evidence related to the election, including router information and computer access logs.

He also asked commissioners to tell him about any intentional or unintentional destruction of records.

The commission voted later Thursday to bar election software vendor Election Systems & Software from selling its latest upgrade to any clerks using their current system to ensure no data is lost in the transition. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity “very high” in 56 counties
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021
Former police chief charged with possessing child porn four days before starting prison sentence for child porn
Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
Decades of similar work with refugees has helped the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest...
Afghanistan refugees coming to the Appleton area, face housing shortage
Police investigate a possible child enticement in Green Bay. Sept. 3, 2021
Green Bay Police investigate possible child enticement on west side

Latest News

Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
DNR policy board meeting canceled amid leadership fight
Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor’s race
(Source: pexels.com)
Republicans, elections experts say Wisconsin probe is flawed
Fort McCoy
Sen. Baldwin and fellow Democrats visit Fort McCoy