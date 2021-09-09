Whistling Straits ready to host 2020 Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The stage is just about set for the 2020 Ryder Cup. The U.S. vs. Europe match play event will take place at Whistling Straits, along the tranquil shores of Lake Michigan. Some of the best golfers from the U.S. and Europe will be teeing off in two weeks. The event delayed a year because of the pandemic.

“At the time was a little disappointing, but looking back, I think it’s added to the excitement, to the drama. I think the State of Wisconsin and golf fans in general are ready for the Ryder Cup,” says Mike O’Reilly, Director of Golf Operations.

The Kohler team has been planning this event for years. The dozens of extra structures, including multiple seating areas -- on several holes -- seven large video screens, and a 60,000 square foot merchandise tent started going up around June first. The build out, which is twice the size of any PGA Championship event Whistling Straits has ever hosted, including 1.3million square feet of just flooring.

The first tee, with its stadium like atmosphere is expected to be a focal point on the course. According to O’Reilly, “We’ve built a several thousand person bleacher that surrounds the first tee and it’s going to be crazy exciting as the players get announced for their matches, as the players tee off, as they walk out of a tunnel into this crowd of people.”

Not all of the excitement will be taking place on the course. There are also plenty of events for fans at Whistling Straits, before the official event starts, and also in Downtown Kohler. O’Reilly adds, “The Kohler Company, we’re hosting a viewing party week of the event as well. So, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday there’s some events going on in the Village of Kohler that people don’t need a ticket to get into and you can be part of the excitement.”

An event of this magnitude means the eyes of the world will be on Wisconsin, and the Kohler and Whistling Straits teams are prepared to shine bright.

