Township of Waupun residents struggle to get garbage picked up consistently

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - For many Township of Waupun residents, it’s been weeks since their garbage was picked up, leaving them to pile their trash for weeks at a time.

It’s a problem that is only affecting those in the rural area who have to pay directly to Waste Management, while those within the city get their pickup paid for through city taxes.

Shelly Freiberg, a local resident, said despite her payments she hasn’t had her garbage taken in two weeks. She said she has not received a refund, either.

“So right now we paid for two weeks that we have not been provided service for, and who knows if they will show up tomorrow or not. I guess we will see when we put it out by the road again,” Freiberg said.

Nicci Hess-Bengsch said while this problem has been going on for a while, this is the longest they have gone without pickup. It’s been four weeks since her garbage has been picked up.

“I had called last week, and they apologized and said they’d be out this week. Then I got a message this week saying they missed our pickup and they won’t be out,” Hess-Bengsch said.

When Waste Management stopped taking Elizabeth Grant’s garbage, she took matters into her own hands.

“It is very frustrating. We have had to bring some of our garbage and haul it across town to my mom’s house just so we can get it into a garbage can,” Grant said.

While some speculate the lack of service is due to a shortage of drivers, Waste Management has not made any statements as to what the problem is. No one from Waste Management returned Action 2 News requests looking for comment about the inconsistent service.

