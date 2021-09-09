Advertisement

Snowplow “Roadeo” at Lambeau Field Thursday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A celebration of snowplows and equipment is being held Thursday at Lambeau Field and the Stadium district.

It’s the 31st annual Snowplow Roadeo/Equipment Show.

Drivers will be tested on their knowledge of plows, equipment and safety. They will also drive an obstacle course.

The top two drivers will go on to the National Snow Plow Roadeo (yes, that’s the correct spelling) at the Western Snow & Ice Conference in Colorado.

Driving tests are 8:30-noon at Lambeau Field.

The equipment show will be at the Stadium View parking lot from 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: http://wisconsin.apwa.net/EventDetails/26379

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity “very high” in 56 counties
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021
Former police chief charged with possessing child porn four days before starting prison sentence for child porn
Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
Police investigate a possible child enticement in Green Bay. Sept. 3, 2021
Green Bay Police investigate possible child enticement on west side
Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Steven Avery enters a court hearing in Manitowoc County in 2006 (WBAY file photo)
MAKING A MURDERER: State asks high court to deny Steven Avery’s request for review
September 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful day
Snowplow Roadeo
WATCH: Snowplow Roadeo preview
Refugees are airlifted out of Afghanistan
100 Afghan refugees coming to Appleton area