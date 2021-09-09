Snowplow “Roadeo” at Lambeau Field Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A celebration of snowplows and equipment is being held Thursday at Lambeau Field and the Stadium district.

It’s the 31st annual Snowplow Roadeo/Equipment Show.

Drivers will be tested on their knowledge of plows, equipment and safety. They will also drive an obstacle course.

The top two drivers will go on to the National Snow Plow Roadeo (yes, that’s the correct spelling) at the Western Snow & Ice Conference in Colorado.

Driving tests are 8:30-noon at Lambeau Field.

The equipment show will be at the Stadium View parking lot from 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: http://wisconsin.apwa.net/EventDetails/26379

