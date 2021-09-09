PLEASANT SEPTEMBER WEATHER

There’s an area of high pressure moving through the Midwest. Ahead of this stable weathermaker, our northwest breeze will not be as strong as yesterday. It’s going to be a nice day with comfortable high temperatures in the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but similar to yesterday, we can’t rule out an isolated afternoon shower across the Northwoods.

After high pressure passes over top of us, the wind will veer to the south-southwest tomorrow. That’s going to bring a warming trend into Wisconsin to wrap up this week. Look for high temperatures in the middle 70s tomorrow, with lower 80s on Saturday.

We’re keeping an eye on a cool front pushing through the area this weekend. It may spark a few thundershowers along the Upper Michigan border on Saturday. Then, as the front settles to the south of Green Bay, spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. However, the majority of your weekend will be dry, so keep your outdoor plans going.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Perhaps a stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Warmer and breezy. Sun, then increasing clouds. Late thunder FAR NORTH. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Spotty showers & thunderstorms SOUTH. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry... HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Early thundershowers NORTH, then some sun. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day. HIGH: 71

