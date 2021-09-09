NICE WEATHER TO FINISH THE WORK WEEK

An isolated shower... mainly across the Northwoods remains possible into this evening. Clouds will thin and dissipate after sunset, and skies should be mainly clear overnight. Lows will dip to near 50° and patchy fog could form. Outside of that, it should be a mostly sunny start to Friday.

Winds will turn towards the south-southwest on Friday, leading to a warm-up to close out the week. Look for high temperatures in the middle 70s Friday and lower 80s on Saturday. The humidity will also nudge upwards Friday night, so lows will stay close to 60 degrees. It should also feel more humid on Saturday, but will turn more comfortable once again by Sunday.

We’re keeping an eye on a weak cold front pushing through the area this weekend. It may spark a few thunderstorms along the Upper Michigan border on Saturday. Then, as the front settles to the south of Green Bay, spotty showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. However, the majority of your weekend will be dry, so keep your outdoor plans going.

Beyond the weekend, there’s just a chance for a stray shower on Monday with higher rain chances at NIGHT. Highs both Sunday and Monday should be in the lower half of the 70s, but Tuesday is looking warmer. There may be a lingering storm across the area for the first half of the Tuesday, but we should be drying out late with any storms staying east of the area on Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay in the lower half of the 70s for the latter half of next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool, and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Warmer, more humid, and breezy with increasing clouds. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Spotty showers & thunderstorms... mostly SOUTH. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Scattered storms... mostly in the morning, then some sun. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler, and more comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 73

