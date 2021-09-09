Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Seagrave contributed to New York fire department’s 9/11 recovery

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday it will be 20 years since terrorists attacked America, changing this country forever. For Seagrave Fire Apparatus in Clintonville, the events that took place on September 11, 2001, hit very close to home. They built fire trucks for the New York City fire department, which lost 343 firefighters that day along with 40 vehicles.

So when the company received a call to send more than 50 replacement trucks, the employees stepped up and fast.

Retired Seagrave employee Terry LaCanne was service manager with the company at that time. He drove out to New York City and spent six weeks there, identifying the trucks, which stations were using them, and who might have been in them. He also describes the meeting where they were given the mission to build the first new truck for the FDNY.

