Hurricane aid from Gilligan’s Bar reaches Louisiana

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Local efforts to bring relief down south after Hurricane Ida have made it to Louisiana.

The delivery team bringing donations collected at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Howard arrived in Albany, a town one hour north of New Orleans and a half-hour drive east of Baton Rouge.

They had so many supplies, they moved them to a bigger trailer Saturday morning.

After two-and-a-half days of traveling, volunteers helped unload supplies at a church and will distribute boxes to the community until they’re gone, even going door-to-door where possible.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.