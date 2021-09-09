Advertisement

Hurricane aid from Gilligan’s Bar reaches Louisiana

Owners of Gilligan's Bar & Grill pack two trailers with local donations for Hurricane Ida victims
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Local efforts to bring relief down south after Hurricane Ida have made it to Louisiana.

The delivery team bringing donations collected at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Howard arrived in Albany, a town one hour north of New Orleans and a half-hour drive east of Baton Rouge.

They had so many supplies, they moved them to a bigger trailer Saturday morning.

After two-and-a-half days of traveling, volunteers helped unload supplies at a church and will distribute boxes to the community until they’re gone, even going door-to-door where possible.

