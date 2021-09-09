Advertisement

Freedom House holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new shelter

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Freedom House Ministries held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate their new shelter for homeless families in Green Bay.

Freedom House says they’ve helped 564 people since moving into the new location.

The new building can serve 16 families at once. The previous facility had 12 rooms with shared bathrooms.

The shelter offers resources to help families get back on their feet.

“They take classes that help them be better parents, build a resume, build a budget, take classes that help them be a better tenant so when they’re going to go back out on their own and rent a place, they have the skills they need,” says Jessica Diederich, President, Freedom House Ministries.

Construction started in 2019 and was completed at the beginning of 2020.

Freedom House is located at 2997 St Anthony Dr.

The shelter relies on donations to provide services to homeless families. CLICK HERE to learn how to donate.

