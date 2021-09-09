Advertisement

Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity “very high” in 56 counties
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021
Former police chief charged with possessing child porn four days before starting prison sentence for child porn
Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
Decades of similar work with refugees has helped the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest...
Afghanistan refugees coming to the Appleton area, face housing shortage
Police investigate a possible child enticement in Green Bay. Sept. 3, 2021
Green Bay Police investigate possible child enticement on west side

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
LIVE: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Young students wear masks
Schools look back at week of in-person learning
A view from the stands set up on the first tee at Whistling Straits.
Whistling Straits ready to host 2020 Ryder Cup
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend