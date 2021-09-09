EEE found in horse in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County health officials confirmed the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a horse there this year.

It’s the fifth known case in the state this year. We reported on EEE in a Calumet County horse a few weeks ago.

There are no confirmed cases of EEE in humans in Wisconsin this year; there were two last year.

EEE can be transmitted to humans by mosquito bites, but not directly from other animals. Most people who get infected don’t get sick. Those who do can experience fever, headache, chills and vomiting. More severe cases can lead to inflammation of the brain, causing disorientation, seizures, and possibly coma and death.

Signs of EEE in horses include loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, depression, paralysis, and death. Horses can be vaccinated against EEE, though there’s no specific vaccine or treatment for the illness in people.

The tips for preventing the spread of the virus are the same as preventing mosquito bites, including:

the use of approved insect repellents on exposed skin and clothing;

limiting outdoor activities in the evening and early morning when mosquitoes are more active;

wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks;

checking windows and door screens for gaps allowing mosquitoes to enter a home;

removing stagnant water around your home so mosquitoes have fewer places to lay eggs;

and mowing or trimming tall grass, weeds and vines where mosquitoes rest during daylight hours.

