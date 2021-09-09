Advertisement

DNR policy board meeting canceled amid leadership fight

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board’s chairman canceled a September meeting after a top agency official told him no one would participate amid a partisan fight over whether he should leave his post.

Fred Prehn’s term expired in May, but he has refused to step aside for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee, who would give Evers appointees control of the board. Attorney General Josh Kaul is suing to remove Prehn from the post.

Prehn said Thursday that DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told him the agency wouldn’t propose any agenda items for the board’s Sept. 22 meeting, no DNR officials would attend and that he should cancel.

A DNR spokeswoman says the recommendation to cancel was based solely on the lack of agenda items.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

