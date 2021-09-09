COVID-19 deaths spike as case numbers, positivity rate fall

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thirty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, the most lives added to the state’s death toll in over a month.

This news comes at the same time the DHS reports average case numbers fell below 1,500 per day and the positivity rate fell back below 8%.

In WBAY’s viewing area, Winnebago County reported 3 deaths; Dodge County reported two deaths; and Brown, Door, Fond du Lac and Waupaca counties reported one death each. The death count in Sheboygan County was revised downward. The statewide death toll passed 7,700 to reach 7,717 lives lost since the first COVID-19 deaths in our state in March, 2020. The DHS says the state is averaging 11 deaths per day.

The 7-day average for new cases took a dive from 1,590 on Wednesday to 1,496 on Thursday. That rolling average peaked at 1,740 a week and a day ago. This was helped by less testing over the holiday weekend and the state going days without more than 2,000 positive test results. Still, the DHS says the latest tests confirmed 1,734 new coronavirus cases. Sheboygan County passed 15,000 cases and Winnebago County passed 20,000 cases since the pandemic began (county case and death totals are listed in this article).

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests come back positive -- averaged 7.9% over the past week, a half-percent drop from 8.4% yesterday.

DHS numbers show 100 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. That’s right in line with our calculated 7-day average of 99 admissions per day. Wednesday, there were 1,039 COVID-19 patients statewide, and 313 of them are in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 90 patients, with 31 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 70 patients, with 11 in ICU. We’ll get Thursday’s hospital numbers later this afternoon.

The DHS reports hospitalizations have increased 23% in the Northeast health care region over the past two weeks, while the Fox Valley region shows no significant change. Statewide, 88.6% of hospital beds are occupied, including 91.2% of ICU beds. Half of the state’s hospitals say their ICUs are at peak capacity. However, 86.3% of hospitals in the state say they have beds immediately available.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the spread of COVID-19 remains very high in 56 counties (updated number) and high in the other 16. The spread of the virus is “very high” in all the counties in WBAY’s viewing area except Menominee County. The state over the past two weeks there was no significant change in daily case numbers in 13 of the counties we’re following. The state says case numbers are shrinking in Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Waupaca counties. Case numbers are growing in Florence County.

The state says 55.5% of the Wisconsinites received at least one dose of vaccine, including 52.1% of the population that completed the vaccination regimen -- either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinators reported 6,344 more people completed their series to protect against COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report.

Counting only adults, 66.4% of Wisconsinites 18 and older have been vaccinated, including 62.7% of the adult population that finished their vaccinations.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 43.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/37.4% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

16-17: 49.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 49.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

25-34: 54.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 61.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 63.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 72.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/69.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 56.2% (+0.2) 52.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 45.3% (+0.1) 42.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 70.5% (+0.2) 67.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 48.3% (+0.1) 45.2% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 45.4% (+0.1) 43.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 49.6% (+0.2) 46.4% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.5% (+0.0) 43.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.7% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 46.2% (+0.1) 43.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 65.3% (+0.3) 56.7% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.9% (+0.1) 44.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.8% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.5% (+0.1) 38.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.0% (+0.1) 51.2% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 48.4% (+0.1) 45.5% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.5% (+0.1) 37.4% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.6% (+0.0) 50.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 257,377 (54.3%) (+0.1) 242,668 (51.2%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 285,860 (52.0%) (+0.1) 268,946 (48.9%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,228,978 (55.5%) (+0.1) 3,033,946 (52.1%) (+0.1)

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says 100% of the case samples that underwent genetic testing over the last two weeks were the delta variant. Three weeks ago, the delta variant was found in 98.74% of samples. Only a fraction of cases are sampled for genetic testing to determine which variants are dominant and if new mutations appear. A new variant, known as mu, has been detected elsewhere in the U.S.; there are concerns it has vaccine resistance, but it doesn’t appear to be as contagious as the delta variant.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute resumed today, September 9. Outagamie County Public Health says the clinic, near the food court and Scheels, will be open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic. There’s no cost and no ID required. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living announced they’re holding free vaccination clinics at NWTC. No appointment is necessary for the clinic, and anyone who is at least 12 years old is eligible for the vaccine. The last clinic is next Tuesday, September 14, from 1 to 4 P.M. If you’d like to attend the clinic, but need help with transportation, you’re asked to call 920-490-0500.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 34,541 cases (+52) (264 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 6,313 cases (+7) (52 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,539 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 12,939 cases (+16) (182 deaths) (+2)

Door – 2,873 cases (+14) (31 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 470 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,854 cases (+56) (138 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,110 cases (+7) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,178 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,851 cases (+17) (23 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,093 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,524 cases (+6) (29 deaths)

Langlade - 2,268 cases (+13) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,273 cases (+15) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,542 cases (+19) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,016 cases (42 deaths)

Menominee – 847 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,952 cases (+8) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,351 cases (+37) (230 deaths)

Shawano – 5,124 cases (+13) (74 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,016 cases (+35) (154 deaths) (deaths revised -2 by state)

Waupaca – 5,414 cases (+24) (130 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,394 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Winnebago – 20,021 cases (+53) (210 deaths) (+3)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Due to the Labor Day holiday, Michigan’s numbers were not updated today.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

