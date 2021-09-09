Chilton ends contract over garbage collection

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton has ended its contract with Waste Management after trash and recyclables weren’t being picked up consistently in the city.

We reported last month that garbage collection was a problem throughout the city. City Administrator David DeTroye said it was one year into a 10-year contract with Advanced Disposal. The problems started a few months ago, after it was taken over by Waste Management.

DeTroye said Waste Management was dealing with manpower and truck issues, leading to the pick-up problems, and was sometimes missing entire streets or subdivisions.

Action 2 News has learned Chilton was able to get out of its 10-year contract and signed with a new company, GFL Environmental.

”We are contracted through Waste Management for garbage and recycling. We are currently working with GFL, who is a local vendor, to take over their services, and it would be for the first collection of those services on October 5th,” DeTroye said.

DeTroye acknowledged the switch might not be seamless, but he said he’s encouraged by the services GFL can offer.

