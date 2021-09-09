Ceremony held for new Green Bay baseball field at Boys and Girls Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children living in Green Bay’s west side experienced their very own version of a “field of dreams.”

It comes from a $50,000 investment from Major League Baseball and Scotts given to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Eight-year-old Amiyah and 7-year-old Aaliyah Hargrove are sisters who were at Wednesday’s event and expressed gratitude at being members of the club.

“I really love the days that we got to do fun stuff at the club here,” Aaliyah said.

The girls were catching baseballs as other children took baseball bat swings.

“I’m really thankful for what we got to do at the club and all the activities we do,” Amiyah said.

The festivities were held to welcome the new baseball field that was made possible through the Scotts Field Refurbishment Grant, which helps underserved communities and youth organizations.

“This shows to them, you are valued, you matter, everything that you do. and we’re going to invest in you,” Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay Chief Executive Officer Lisa Kogan-Praska said. “We’re going to give you the best of the best, so that you have every opportunity. So for kids to come in and see this, it’s kind of a wow moment.”

Scotts and Major League Baseball have completed four fields this year with each project receiving up to $50,000 for the work.

“Encouraging young people to get outside and play ball is now more important than ever. This newly renovated field will help do just that,” Bennett Shields, senior manager of baseball and softball development for MLB, said.

Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher and West De Pere High School graduate Jason Berken showed up for the ceremony.

“As a kid you just want to play. whenever you have a chance to play on fields of this quality it makes a huge difference,” Berken said. “So just thinking about to my younger years if I was playing on fields like this, it would’ve been a really cool opportunity.”

The new field is located at the Bruce W. Nagel Boys and Girls Club located on Green Bay’s west side at 311 S Oneida St.

