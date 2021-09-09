Appleton schools memo reveals consequences for not wearing a mask

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been more than a week since the start of school, and the Appleton Area School District says it’s had very few problems with mask compliance among students so far.

This comes after a late August protest outside a meeting of the Appleton Area School Board where people gathered on both sides of this debate.

West High School principal Mark McQuade says the hostility appears to have died down.

“I think it’s all about we all want the same thing. We want our kids in school five days a week and being able to participate in normal activities,” he said.

Still, the district wanted to be clear about expectations.

That’s why a memo went out to parents before the first day of classes warning of the consequences of not wearing a mask when inside on school property, whether vaccinated or not.

McQuade added, “If people understand what our procedure is for consequences, we can be consistent with that. As administrators we know we have a process to follow and families know there is a process to follow, too.”

On the first offense, the student will be reminded to wear a mask and directed to do so properly. After that, the student will meet with an administrator. If that doesn’t work the parents will be notified -- and that could result in a shift to online learning.

As for parents and visitors who won’t mask up after an initial request to do so, they will be asked to leave, and the police could be called. That could result in a trespassing citation.

“We have a couple of people who maybe haven’t remembered to bring a mask but we offer them a mask. They put it on. We’ve had a couple of slip of the nose out and we just remind kids we got to cover them up,” added McQuade.

The district says it hasn’t had any serious issues so far, and Action 2 News has been told the school board will re-evaluate the masking policy later this fall.

