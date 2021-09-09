9/11 changed how we fly forever

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On September 11, 2001, commercial pilot Quentin Levitte was in New York City. From his hotel room, he could see one of the Twin Towers on fire as he was about to leave to conduct simulator training with two new pilots.

“And that’s when the second one hit, second plane hit the second tower, and we saw it on TV in the lobby. We ran up to my room again, looked out the window. Both of them were on fire. I told the new hires, ‘Guys, we’re not going to go to the sim today,’” Levitte remembered. “That’s when it kind of hit me that this is going to change forever.”

By that afternoon, skies over the country were empty.

It would be three days before Levitte could fly back to Wisconsin, and he did with a big question on his mind, knowing the traveling public had certainly lost confidence in the airlines following the terrorist hijackings.

“I was wondering about my job and how long I was going to have a job. Luckily, I did keep my job, it was just changed. I went from an instructor pilot and captain to a first officer, so I got knocked down, but a lot of the fellow company employees lost their job, too.”

In response to 9/11, the Transportation Security Adminstration was formed to improve airport security procedures and centralize air travel security under a single federal agency.

“One thing I like to remind everybody is when this happened 20 years ago, nothing illegal came through the checkpoint. Box cutters were allowed, liquids were allowed, non-flying people were allowed through screening to go to the gates,” Marty Piette, airport director at Green Bay Austin Straubel International, said. “So it was really a complete overhaul of the security system and the way TSA now approaches it.”

“As it was first implemented and getting stood up, there were growing pains that we went through, and you had to deal with long lines and had to build extra time into your itinerary,” Appleton International Airport director Abe Weber said.

“Everything is screened -- all carry-ons and also all checked baggage -- and I recall that being one of the biggest challenges after 9/11 was installing the equipment and the technology necessary to screen all checked baggage that never used to get screened,” Piette added.

Piette says over the last 20 years, new technology has helped speed up the security and screening process for travelers.

Behind the scenes, he ensures airports and airlines remain vigilant.

“From an operational standpoint, the staff and the technology that we have in place, surveillance, access control, background checks, it’s definitely changed the way we operate,” said Piette. “I think people are used to it, and you know, honestly there’s an expectation to be as safe as possible so why not embrace it.”

While most of us likely consider the way we now fly as the new norm, 9/11 remains on the minds of those we place our trust in to fly us from one destination to another.

“I don’t know if people are always thinking about the hijacking anymore, but definitely I think about it, and a lot of the pilots do and a lot of the flight crews and cabin crews, yeah,” Levitte sighed. “Who’s on the plane? Who is -- I don’t know how to say it, who they are -- but you’re always looking to see people that are nervous and why are they nervous.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.