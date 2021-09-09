3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Improving memory
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In today’s 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz has some information to make everybody a little more brilliant. A scientific study on improving memory can help students and the young and old alike.
Here’s what mice can teach college students about pulling all-nighters.
Plus, Brad has an Astro Extra but it’s only for September 9, to get a look at Venus, Saturn and Jupiter.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.