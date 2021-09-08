Advertisement

Woman arrested in homicide of 6-year-old boy in West Allis

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy in a Milwaukee suburb which police are investigating as a homicide.

Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child in West Allis had a “possible knife wound to his stomach.”

First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Hank Brown-Rockow. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

Police did not describe the relationship between the woman and the boy.

Authorities say they are not looking for additional suspects.

