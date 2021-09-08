Advertisement

Ranch gives fitting name to alpaca born during hail storm

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local alpaca ranch is celebrating a new addition that arrived during the Sept. 7 hail storm.

“Haley” was born at Sabamba Alpaca Ranch located at 2338 Hickory Rd in De Pere.

Sally A. Schmidt shared photos of Haley with Action 2 News.

Sally says Haley is their last cria (baby alpaca) for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about the ranch.

CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos with Action 2 News.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf ball-size hail in the Town of Ellington. Sept. 7, 2021.
Door County visitor states, “It’s a miracle that the big tree did not crush that house.”
Image of COVID-19
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers see a post-holiday slump
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known

Latest News

First Alert Weather
ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS TODAY
September 8 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated showers
First Alert Weather
ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS TODAY
September 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hit-and-miss showers