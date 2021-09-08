Ranch gives fitting name to alpaca born during hail storm

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local alpaca ranch is celebrating a new addition that arrived during the Sept. 7 hail storm.

“Haley” was born at Sabamba Alpaca Ranch located at 2338 Hickory Rd in De Pere.

Sally A. Schmidt shared photos of Haley with Action 2 News.

Sally says Haley is their last cria (baby alpaca) for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about the ranch.

CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos with Action 2 News.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.