Ranch gives fitting name to alpaca born during hail storm
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local alpaca ranch is celebrating a new addition that arrived during the Sept. 7 hail storm.
“Haley” was born at Sabamba Alpaca Ranch located at 2338 Hickory Rd in De Pere.
Sally A. Schmidt shared photos of Haley with Action 2 News.
Sally says Haley is their last cria (baby alpaca) for 2021.
Sabamba Alpaca Ranch includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”
