Packers running back Aaron Jones surprises kids at Boys and Girls Club

Aaron Jones visits the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay.
Aaron Jones visits the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of kids at the Green Bay Boys and Girls Club received a big surprise Tuesday.

Packers running back Aaron Jones stopped by to spend time with the kids at the club, as part of the second leg of the Yards for Shoes Campaign.

The campaign gives a new pair of shoes to a child for every rushing yard Jones gets during the regular season.

It’s all part of the A&A All the Way Foundation’s mission to help kids in need.

It’s also a partnership with Cousin’s Subs that will go up to 1,000 rushing yards - a goal Jones hopes to hit quickly.

“It gives me butterflies, it does a lot for me just to see some kids who may not get a new pair of shoes for a while,” said Jones. “Some kids didn’t even know what size they wanted. They’re wearing too big of shoes, or wearing their sibling’s shoes, so just to see their smile on their face, to see their parents coming up and saying thank you is huge for me.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Yards for Shoes campaign, CLICK HERE.

