Oneida Casino looks to Nov. 1 as start date for sports and event wagering

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation hopes to start sports wagering at the Oneida Casino by Nov. 1.

Tribal spokesperson Bobbi Webster says the casino is waiting on equipment needed for the sports betting operation.

In August, the federal government approved Oneida Nation’s request to expand its gaming operations with sports betting and event wagering.

In July, the Tribe and Gov. Tony Evers signed an amendment to the gaming compact that gave the go ahead for Oneida Casino to be the first to offer sports betting in Wisconsin.

Event wagering includes: nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts, and professional sporting events such as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball.

The gaming compact amendment does not allow for betting on Wisconsin college sports.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.