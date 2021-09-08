Advertisement

Nass asks GOP leaders to sue UW System over COVID policies

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Sen. Steve Nass has officially asked the Legislature’s Republican leaders to sue the University of Wisconsin System after system officials refused to submit their COVID-19 protocols to his committee for approval.

The Republican senator sent a letter Tuesday to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu demanding they file a lawsuit forcing system leaders to submit their policies to his panel.

It’s unclear what Vos and LeMahieu might do next.

Their aides didn’t immediately respond to messages and at least two Republican lawmakers,

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Sen. Robert Cowles, oppose suing the system.

System President Tommy Thompson has said the system has the legal authority to manage itself and he’ll win any lawsuit.

RELATED: UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 policy battle

RELATED: Legislative committee: UW System virus moves need our OK

RELATED: Republican moves to block UW virus testing, vaccination rules

RELATED: UW System announces scholarship campaign encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf ball-size hail in the Town of Ellington. Sept. 7, 2021.
Door County visitor states, “It’s a miracle that the big tree did not crush that house.”
(Source: KEYC News Now)
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations increase over the weekend, more counties reach vaccine milestones
A baby is hospitalized with RSV
Respiratory disease spreads earlier than usual in Wisconsin
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail
Results in for Appleton Police Department survey
Armed robber gets money from Appleton gas station

Latest News

Aaron Jones visits the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay.
Packers running back Aaron Jones surprises kids at Boys and Girls Club
Fort McCoy
Sen. Baldwin and fellow Democrats visit Fort McCoy
INTERVIEW: New York native Josh Peguero remembers the chaos on September 11
Interview: Reporter, New York native Joshua Peguero remembers being in NYC on 9/11
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on Ingenuity
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on the robots on Mars