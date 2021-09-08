MOSTLY DRY TO FINISH OUT THE WEEK

A northwest breeze has kept temperatures cooler this afternoon, and that will lead to a slightly cooler night. Most showers will fade as the sun sets. Skies will stay partly cloudy as lows dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and like today, perhaps there’s a stray shower during the afternoon.

Highs Thursday will be similar to Wednesday’s... ranging from the upper 60s into the lower 70s. We’ll expect another seasonably cool night with lows around 50° for Friday morning. The afternoon will be another beauty of a day!! Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will turn more humid late, and lows should stay in the 60s overnight.

Although there will be a chance for rain at times this weekend regardless of your location, you’ll spend much more time dry than dodging showers. On Saturday, there may be a few isolated storms generally across the Northwoods. It will be humid and warmer with highs back into the lower 80s. Sunday will be cooler with upper 60s expected, and a chance for a few showers mainly from Green Bay southward. We’ll continue with low-end, spotty rain chances to begin the next work week.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: W/N 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: W/S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Most showers end, partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Wind weakens. LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as breezy. A stray PM shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Turning more humid late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and humid. An isolated storm... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers SOUTH. Cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Likely dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 70

