ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS TODAY

It’s a little cooler out there thanks to a northwest breeze. That wind may gust as high as 25 mph through this afternoon. Our high temperatures will only be in the 60s across the Northwoods, with lower 70s across east-central Wisconsin.

The wind is swirling around an area of upper-level low pressure in Canada. As some jet stream energy wraps around this weathermaker aloft in the atmosphere, we’ll see some widely scattered showers and thundershowers during the midday and afternoon. While we are NOT looking for any severe weather today, it’s possible for thundershowers to have some small hailstones. That’s because of the colder air building “upstairs” in the atmosphere. That said, today’s rain chance stays LOW at only 20%.

There’s a few more tiny rain chances from now through early next week, but there’s no big storm systems in sight. Meanwhile, our high temperatures will bounce back to near 80 degrees on Saturday, followed by another push of cooler air on Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers or thundershowers. A bit breezy. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite cool. Wind weakens. LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as breezy. Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A stray storm? HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers SOUTH. Cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 78

