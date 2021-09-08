How one woman celebrated her 106th birthday

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The staff at Sunrise Village in Allouez hosted a festive celebration for one of their residents on her 106th birthday today, September 8.

“She doesn’t look 106, and she acts like she’s in her 80s,” Jodilynn Derepkowski, life enrichment activity coordinator at Sunrise Village, said. Derepkowski was one of the caretakers spearheading the birthday festivities for their guest of honor: Edna Vonck.

“It’s like another mom to me, because when you see her, you’re going to see that, wow, this lady is not 106 years old. She does everything for herself. It’s not like we’re picking her up and moving her. She gets around pretty fast in her wheelchair. She makes us get winded while we’re chasing after her.”

When it comes to Vonck’s secret for living more than a century, she credits living a relatively healthy lifestyle. “I didn’t smoke. I didn’t drink. I took vitamins almost all of my life,” Vonck shared.

After waking up around 4:30 or 5:00 each morning, Vonck begins to crochet. She sends handmade afghan blankets to veterans and her family. Vonck has three children who are all alive, between the ages of 86 to 82. Not to mention boasting six great-grandchildren. She has crocheted off-white afghans for all of them for their wedding day and memorized the wedding poem attached to each blanket. Something she wrote for them even if they get married years in the future:

I may be gone or just too far away/

To be with you on your wedding day/

But as of now I’m quite alive/

Having just turned 105.

Vonck recited her poem while simultaneously clarifying that she was 105 at the time she wrote the wedding piece for one of her great-grandchildren.

“But, I hope you both keep your wedding vows true/

Sometimes... that’s hard to do.”

While Vonck is still very much alive -- exemplified by what Derepkowski calls a “spitfire” mentality -- the start of her life she describes as rather quiet. She was born on September 8, 1915, in Bagley, Wisconsin, outside Prairie du Chien. Some of her earliest memories are during her time at school. Vonck only had two people in her grade at the small country school where the teacher taught all eight grades.

As a young woman, she fell in love with flowers and sold dozens back in the day for a dollar each. Vonck found another passion in crocheting after a neighbor near her family’s cow farm taught her how. She said it has become a daily activity that brings her joy.

“I’m happy,” Vonck emphasized. “My daughter and I tell jokes every day. That keeps us happy.”

To keep the festive mood going for Vonck’s special day, Sunrise Village invited her favorite musician, Mike Peterson, to the birthday party. Peterson is typically an Elvis impersonator, but for today’s celebration he only used his Elvis-like vocals to serenade Vonck and the rest of the Sunrise Village staff and attendees.

Overall, Vonck’s love of music and the textile arts is part of the reason why she said she is still happy after all these years.

