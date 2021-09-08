Advertisement

Green Bay Police investigate possible child enticement on west side

Police investigate a possible child enticement in Green Bay. Sept. 3, 2021
Police investigate a possible child enticement in Green Bay. Sept. 3, 2021
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a possible child enticement case on the city’s west side.

On Sept. 3, at about 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens at 1165 W Mason Street. Investigators say a young person was approached by a man in a “newer” Dodge Durango.

The man was described as a Black man with a patchy beard and “shorter afro style hairstyle,” according to police. Police say the man is wanted for questioning.

Images of the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras.

If you have information, contact Detective Biller at 920-448-3208 Ext. 0211 or 920-609-0188.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).

