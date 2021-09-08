Former police chief charged with possessing child porn four days before starting prison sentence for child porn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Alexander Bebris, who was once a candidate for Outagamie County sheriff, faces a federal charge of possession of child pornography. It was found four days before he started a 5-year prison sentence for distributing child pornography.

Bebris, 52, was sentenced for distribution of child pornography back in November. He appealed his conviction and was allowed to remain free while his appeal was heard. Federal prosecutors say the appellate court denied Bebris’s appeal in July and ordered him to report to prison on August 24.

On August 20, prosecutors say, Brown and Calumet county law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home in Denmark and arrested him.

The federal indictment claims Bebris was in possession of child pornography as a repeat offender and in violation of the terms of his release. If he’s found guilty, the charge carries 10 to 30 years in prison which must be served following the end of the 5-year sentence.

That sentence was the minimum the federal judge could give Bebris for distribution of child pornography. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bebris sent pornographic images of children through Facebook Messenger in September, 2018. Facebook notified authorities. The message was traced to Bebris’s home, where investigators say they found pornographic images involving children as young as 1 year old on a computer’s hard drive.

Court records show Bebris spent his career in law enforcement. Bebris was a police chief in Oakwood, Ohio. He moved to the Fox Valley after retiring in 2017. He started a public safety consulting business and made an unsuccessful bid for Outagamie County sheriff in 2018.

