Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Questions are being raised over the residency of a Grand Chute town supervisor.

In a meeting on Tuesday night, Supervisor Ron Wolff responded to a complaint filed by fellow supervisor and former Outagamie County Sheriff Brad Gehring, accusing Wolff of living in Nichols and that he should be removed from the town board.

According to the Grand Chute Town Clerk, Wolff changed his residence from Nichols to Grand Chute, just prior to the November election last year, which was verified by a drivers license.

However, a complaint filed by Gehring, claims Wolff used his address in Nichols as recently as May 21st, to register a business with the state of Wisconsin and Gehring also claims that the residence Wolff has on file right now with Grand Chute, was part of a conceptional plan submitted to the town in June that would result in its demolition.

Several other examples are cited in the complaint, which can be found below.

Action 2 News went to both properties in question.

At the one on Richmond Street in Grand Chute, Wolff wasn’t there, but we did speak to his brother who told us Wolff does indeed live on the property.

In Nichols though on Krull Road, neighbors told us off camera, that Wolff lives here too.

We tried to talk to Wolff, but he declined to an on camera interview, but did address the matter at the end of Tuesday’s town board meeting.

“I have residence at 4801 North Richmond Street. That is my residence. People ask me about my wife, and personal life, and about that, it is my personal life,” he said.

The town clerk tells us that there’s not enough evidence to prove Wolff doesn’t live in Grand Chute right now, but it was the focus of a meeting this past Thursday.

Gehring wrote, “It is impractical to consider that Ronald Wolff... moved from his family residence... to the home he intends to demolish.”

Wolff says the complaint against him is politically driven. He added during the meeting, “I plan on staying on this board and doing more development in Grand Chute and I plan on living out my days.”

Wolff does own a number of business in Grand Chute and has been a vocal opponent of the town’s street assessment policy.

That was a primary issue when he ran and won a seat this past April.

Ron Wolff Complaint by WBAY on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.