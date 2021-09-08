Chilton consider ATV/UTV ordinance

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Chilton is considering letting ATVs and UTVs drive on city streets. A survey is asking people for their input on the issue.

Nathan Schroeder is one of more than 60 people who have obtained a permit, from New Holstein, to ride a 4-wheeler on city streets. The city adopting the ordinance allowing UTVs and ATVs to drive on the street like cars this time last year.

“I recently just purchased this 4-wheeler, about a year ago now, pretty much for that purpose for the woods and to just ride around town to make things a little bit easier,” says Schroeder.

New Holstein Mayor Jeff Hebl says bringing ATV and UTV riding to city streets was a bit of a campaign promise, after talking with residents who wanted to see the recreational vehicles on the street. Hebl says the ordinance in New Holstein is a no-brainer with a changes in ATV/UTV laws. He adds, “We didn’t come up with the idea, the City of Brillion did. We used their model and they didn’t really have an issues. I talked with the police chief there. He said they had one incident, but the guy knew he had messed up. Otherwise they haven’t had any incidents. We’ve had it for almost a year now, no incidents.”

With communities like Brillion and New Holstein adopting an ordinance, the City of Chilton is considering one now, too. According to City Administrator David DeTroye, “Essentially we’ve been getting a lot of asks from not only common council members but residents that bring up the fact that a lot of our neighboring communities are already have the process in place, so with changing times we just want to know if it’s feasible for the City of Chilton.”

Concerns with traffic, with both State Highways 32/57 and 151 running through town, is why city officials have waited to bring this issue forward. They are now putting the initial decision in the public’s hands, seeking input on the idea through a survey.

“We have two opinion polls: Should it be a restricted route or should it be open for a full access? And then we ask the same question, should it be certain time frames or should it be 24 hour access? Just to gauge the interest of the citizens,” adds DeTroye.

The survey is open through the end of the month. If Chilton decides to move forward with a proposal, the city administrator says a vote could happen before the end of the year.

