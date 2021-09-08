Appleton man flying into NYC on 9/11 recalls seeing plane hit Twin Towers: “I thought it was an accident.”

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man can’t help but think What if? as he reflects on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

He was on a plane from Madison, bound for New York, landing at about the same time as the plane the terrorists hijacked should have landed but instead crashed into the World Trade Center.

“On our approach to LaGuardia Airport, looking out the passenger window, I see a plane flying into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. I thought it was an accident. I think everybody on the plane thought it was an accident. I think even the pilot... he just said, a plane just flew into the World Trade Center. I don’t think he understood what happened,” says Walt Zerrenner.

Walt was in his limo car a short time later, leaving the airport, and asked his driver to turn on the radio.

That’s when he learned about the second plane and knew it was no accident.

“They were locking down the city. They were shutting down tunnels, the bridges. No traffic allowed in. Everybody was walking home. Mass transit was shut down. It was just crazy,” he recalls.

Walt was the senior VP for New York Presbyterian Hospitals at the time -- a 31-hospital system which included teaching hospitals.

He remembers all the program’s residents were supposed to be having breakfast at a restaurant at the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

“The guest speaker got sick and it was canceled. If they had gone, we would have lost the entire residency program that morning,” says Walt.

The attacks took out communications and cell towers.

Walt says his wife had to call his secretary to find out it wasn’t his plane that crashed and that he was okay.

He stayed with family, took a train and then walked to work in the days after the attacks.

Walt remembers the hospital bracing for a surge in patients who never came, but continually tried to prepare for the unknown.

“They were worried about the East River and the Hudson River being loaded with barges with explosives and dock there. Nobody knew why we were attacked and what was going to happen next,” he says.

Walt remembers hospitals who were once staunch competitors suddenly united to help those affected.

He watched the city as a whole come together in ways many of us have never knew.

“Anybody that lost their residence in the financial district, they lost everything, and they lost their clothing and everything,” he says. “So people who had an extra bed or extra bedroom were contacting the realtors and the realtors were matching people up with places to stay.”

While we saw patriotism shining through around the country in the days after the attacks, Walt vividly recalls New York City demonstrating a show of patriotism unlike anything he’d never seen.

“The very next day, you could not find an American flag. Every store that had an American flag was sold out,” he says. “That Sunday, on the back of the New York Times, they printed a full page of an American flag, and on Monday morning, that flag was pasted in almost every apartment window and every store window in the city. The spirit of coming together was incredible.”

Now retired and living in the Fox Valley, Walt still travels and has no problem flying, but he says, like many people, it was a little unnerving to fly the first time, just three weeks after the attacks.

