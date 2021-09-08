Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Childhood vaccines and COVID-19

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before COVID-19 vaccines became available last December, doctors were already noticing a correlation between a person’s vaccination history and how well their body was fighting the coronavirus.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz explains how two childhood vaccines -- not any COVID-19 vaccine, remember -- prepared their bodies to fight a novel virus to which no one has a natural immunity.

Also, Brad shares good news and bad news about Omega-3 fatty acids, also known as fish oil supplements. Good for your mind, bad for your heart?

