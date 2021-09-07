Advertisement

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Chantia Lewis, a member of the Milwaukee City Council and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor for allegedly stealing at least $21,000 from her campaign fund and then lying about it.

The charges were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office on Tuesday.

Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July.

She had no immediate comment on the charges.

Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf ball-size hail in the Town of Ellington. Sept. 7, 2021.
Storms produce large hail, high winds and power outages
(Source: KEYC News Now)
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations increase over the weekend, more counties reach vaccine milestones
A baby is hospitalized with RSV
Respiratory disease spreads earlier than usual in Wisconsin
Results in for Appleton Police Department survey
Armed robber gets money from Appleton gas station
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers see a post-holiday slump
September 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny afternoon
Tanner B. Kent
Man wanted in Oshkosh stabbing
Police tape.
West Allis police investigate child’s death as homicide