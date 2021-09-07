Suicide prevention and education: How schools are playing their part

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Appleton Area School District is on a mission to put mental health education, and suicide prevention at the forefront.

At the beginning of each school year, the district works with a Catalpa Health, NEW Heath, Pre-Action Network, NAMI and many more to refresh staff on their mental heath skills, and get comfortable having hard conversations.

They also put students through training so they can learn how to identify the signs of suicide and take action to get help for their peers.

With the PATH Program, they are also able to bringing counselors into schools.

Cindy Czarnik-Neimeyer, Appleton Area School District Health Liaison said overall they are looking to build strong foundation of support for those that feel alone.

“The truth is that we all wobble. Welcome to the human race we all wobble. But the goals is to create support around our students and our staff so that they don’t fall down,” Czarnik-Neimeyer said.

Czarnik-Neimeyer said this foundation, and training is something you couldn’t find in a school even five years ago.

“We have seen a real explosion in the last couple of year in our schools on the education of mental health and suicide prevention,” Czarnik-Neimeyer explained.

She hopes that through their efforts, kids, staff and parents never have to feel like suicide is their only option.

“What we know is that asking hard question don’t make someone want to commit suicide, it actually provides relief. What students will say all the time is I’m so glad someone has asked this question,” Czarnik-Neimeyer said.

If you are someone you know if struggling. Call the national suicide hotline at 800-273-8255 or text “HOPELINE” to 741741.

For more suicide and mental health resources Click Here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.