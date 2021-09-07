Storms produce large hail, high winds and power outages

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Storms produced large hail and high winds Tuesday morning.

Gibraltar Fire-Rescue posted on Facebook that Highway 42 is closed between County Highway A and Gibraltar Road due to a live wire in the road.

“Due to severe storms in the area, there are multiple trees down blocking roadways in northern Door county. PLEASE BE PATIENT while crews are out working to clear roadways,” reads the post.

Ephraim Firefighters Association says there is “a lot of storm damage” in and around the community.

The National Weather Service reports 42 mph winds at Newport State Park in Ellison Bay.

NWS also reports large hail in Oconto County and Waupaca County. In Abrams and New London, there are reports of 0.75 inch hail.

Wisconsin Public Service lists about 4,000 customers without power.

