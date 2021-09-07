POP-UP SHOWERS OR A STORM ON WEDNESDAY

Additional, light rain showers are possible this evening, mainly across the Northwoods. Otherwise, skies will be clearing out tonight. Lows will settle into the middle 50s thanks to dropping humidity. Wednesday will be on the breezy side with increasing clouds by the afternoon.

There’s also a chance for a shower or thundershower to pop up during the afternoon as well. Those showers remain fairly hit-or-miss... so not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows Wednesday night into the lower half of the 50s... 40s NORTH.

Thursday should be dry, but partly cloudy. The wind will be weaker and highs will be in the low 70s once again. Friday should be a beautiful to finish out the work week. Highs will be in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. The humidity begins to nudge up late, and you’ll likely notice it feeling a bit muggy by Saturday. Scattered storms develop for Saturday... mostly in the Northwoods. Highs will be up around 80 degrees, but will be back to near 70° for Sunday afternoon. Our next, more significant rain chance looks to arrive late Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THRU WEDNESDAY EVENING

WEDNESDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, but showers possible NORTH. Cooler and less humid. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy again. An afternoon shower/storm is possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Less wind with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and humid. A slight storm chance... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a bit cooler. Breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with PM storms developing. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with lingering showers. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.