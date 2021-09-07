Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto police say the man who was shot Friday on Superior Ave. was shot during a confrontation over a mail delivery.

According to police: Narcotics were mailed to a home on the 2000-block of Superior Ave. Cody Krueger, 24, was waiting for that package to be delivered to that address last Friday morning. There, he got into a confrontation with the victim, identified as Nicholas Staidl.

When police were called about the shooting at 11:30 that morning, they found Staidl in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. He’s still hospitalized, but police say his condition is stable.

Oconto police already arrested 35-year-old Christopher Nelson of Oconto and 31-year-old London Hiers from Marinette, but said they weren’t directly involved in the shooting.

Police are still looking for Krueger, who they consider armed and dangerous. They believe he’s in Kewaunee or Door counties. He was previously seen in the E6100 area of Washington Rd. in Algoma and is known to have contacts in the Algoma area.

Krueger is described as 6′4″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police also say Krueger has a swastika tattoo on his abdomen, a “skinhead” tattoo on his abdomen, a cross tattoo and a skull tattoo on his left calf, a barbed wire tattoo on his left hand and fingers, a swastika tattoo on his left knee, a “High Life” tattoo on his left wrist, a “Forever and Always” tattoo on his right breast area, a “KRK” tattoo on his left forearm, and a “1488″ tattoo on his left wrist. In addition, both of his ears are pierced.

According to police, Krueger may be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord, with self painted racing stripes. A license plate number was not immediately provided.

An alert sent out by law enforcement says Krueger may be traveling with another person, who is identified as 19-year-old Kyra Saldana.

Officials also state he is known to drive with a sawed off shot gun pointed at the driver door.

According to law enforcement, Krueger is believed to be armed and dangerous, and has made previous comments about being willing to “shoot anyone trying to take his freedom away.” Officials go on to say he has made comments about suicide by police.

If you see Krueger, you’re asked to call 911 immediately, move to a safe place and do not approach him.

