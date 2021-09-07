Advertisement

Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Christopher Anderson, 30
Christopher Anderson, 30(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says the 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his child’s mother was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ilinois.

Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Christopher Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant. He was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois and will be transferred to Oneida County.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department immediately identified Anderson as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Two vehicles authorities thought Anderson may have been driving were located unoccupied on July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prosecutors have already charged another man for having prior knowledge of Anderson’s plan to kill Miller.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf ball-size hail in the Town of Ellington. Sept. 7, 2021.
Door County visitor states, “It’s a miracle that the big tree did not crush that house.”
(Source: KEYC News Now)
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations increase over the weekend, more counties reach vaccine milestones
A baby is hospitalized with RSV
Respiratory disease spreads earlier than usual in Wisconsin
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail
Results in for Appleton Police Department survey
Armed robber gets money from Appleton gas station

Latest News

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
Nass asks GOP leaders to sue UW System over COVID policies
Aaron Jones visits the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay.
Packers running back Aaron Jones surprises kids at Boys and Girls Club
Fort McCoy
Sen. Baldwin and fellow Democrats visit Fort McCoy
INTERVIEW: New York native Josh Peguero remembers the chaos on September 11
Interview: Reporter, New York native Joshua Peguero remembers being in NYC on 9/11
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on Ingenuity
3 Brilliant Minutes: Update on the robots on Mars