Neville Public Museum exhibit explores Prohibition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new exhibit at the Neville Public Museum highlights Prohibition in America.

“Spirited: Prohibition in America” is open until Oct. 20, 2021.

The museum says the exhibit brings guests back to the period of flappers, suffragists, bootleggers and temperance lobbyists.

Visitors can learn about infamous gangster Al Capone and temperance leader Carrie Nation.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.