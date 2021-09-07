MORNING STORMS, THEN AFTERNOON SUN

Two lines of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the area this morning. Pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail up to 1″ in diameter is possible as they march across eastern Wisconsin. However, the risk of severe weather is LOW... By the time these storms have more energy from our daytime heating, they’ll slide east of us into lower Michigan.

Once a cool front slices through the region, we’ll see the return of afternoon sunshine and a gusty west-northwest wind. That breeze will bring down the humidity heading into this evening.

A couple more showers are possible this evening, mainly across the Northwoods. There’s also a chance a shower or thundershower pops up tomorrow afternoon. But in general, the rest of the week doesn’t look as wet. Most of our high temperatures will be in the seasonable 70s, with highs closer to 80 degrees on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ‘TIL WEDNESDAY MORNING

TODAY: S/W 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Mainly this morning. Breezy and sunny this afternoon. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few showers NORTH. Cooler and less humid. LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy again. An afternoon shower or thundershower is possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A slight storm chance. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 74

