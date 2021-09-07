Man wanted in Oshkosh stabbing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing in Oshkosh.

Tanner B. Kent, 33, ran from police. He has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The stabbing happened Sunday, Sept. 6. At 11:03 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of W 20th Avenue. There was a fight there and a 34-year-old man was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

Suspects ran from the scene.

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, police located four suspects in the 2400 block of S Washburn Street.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for Attempted First Degree Reckless Homicide, Bail Jumping, Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth and Possession of Heroin.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct.

A 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested for Probation Holds.

Tanner B. Kent remains on the run. If you have information, call police.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.