LATE STORMS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

Our next weathermaker is a weak cold front that will race across the region late tonight and during the day Tuesday. Some isolated strong storms with damaging wind and/or hail could could arrive after Midnight... mainly north of Green Bay. Scattered showers will linger through the morning commute, then more storms will develop during the midday. The highest odds for anything strong would be through the Fox Cities... and to south/east.

You can expect strong winds on Tuesday. They’ll be from the south in the morning, but then turn northwesterly during the afternoon. Wind gusts should peak around 30 mph. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Bay of Green Bay and the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan... there’s a Gale Watch posted for the open waters of Lake Michigan where waves upwards of 6′ are possible.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the middle and upper 50s with highs rising into the mid 70s. It may feel a bit muggy for a time, but as that northwest breeze takes over, drier air will return for Tuesday night. It will be a little cooler Wednesday with highs only around 70 degrees. Look for lower 70s Thursday with mid-to-upper 70s on Friday.

Some pop-up showers may redevelop Wednesday afternoon, but they should remain rather isolated and short-lived. Dry weather is expected Thursday/Friday with our next rain chance arriving on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

GALE WATCH INTO TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TUESDAY: S/NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-7′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A chance of storms late... mainly north of Green Bay. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with pop-up showers possible during the afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Pleasant and partly cloudy. Lighter wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with an occasional shower or storm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.