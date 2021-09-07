Advertisement

Interview: Reporter, New York native Joshua Peguero remembers being in NYC on 9/11

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Americans are reflecting back on that day.

One of our staff members, reporter Joshua Peguero, is originally from New York City, and recalls being evacuated from his school.

He also remembers watching the second tower collapse while he was on a school bus.

You can watch the full interview above.

All this week, you can catch special reports by Jeff Alexander regarding the impact the attacks had in Northeast Wisconsin. Those reports will air on Action 2 News at 6.

