Homeless shelter under construction on Oneida Reservation, Green Bay’s council plans to review homelessness report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council will discuss how responses by authorities for the homeless population is impacting the city’s budget during a meeting Tuesday night.

It comes at the same time an organization is building a shelter on the Oneida Indian Reservation off of Hwy 41 near Mason St.

The facility is called the Safe Shelter, which is a term organizers are using rather than a homeless shelter to ease the stigma of those seeking help. The project is being done in partnership with Lakeland University.

Green Bay’s Common Council will hear a report Tuesday during a virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. on people who can’t live in shelters because of mental health and drug addictions.

“Our vision you know is to service our Oneida people, to service native people. That doesn’t mean we’re going to turn anyone away, we will not,” Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster said.

Located at the intersection of Lambeau St and Hutson Rd, Webster began envisioning the project in 2014.

“I worked in [St. John’s Homeless Shelter] for a while and I learned that at least 15 percent of those individuals were natives,” Webster said.

According to a report attached to the council’s agenda, the city came up with an estimated cost of $1.16 per minute in tax payer funds when emergency responders are called out to the homeless population.

Safe Shelter hopes to open in mid-October and it will house 60 people. One of the things organizers hope to combat is the stigma that homeless people don’t have jobs. Some of them do, they’re called the working poor and they just can’t afford the rental prices in northeast Wisconsin.

“Housing in the area is of great concern. I’ve been doing social justice in Green Bay for probably eight years so it’s astronomically gotten worst obviously because of covid,” Safe Shelter Assistant Director Sara Williams said.

Federal CARES Act funding assisted in bringing the project to fruition.

“I’ll also be following folks along, on their journey here to get them into stable housing. That transition can be really difficult though and we never really know how long it will take,” Williams said.

Renovations for the facility total $850,000 and organizers are seeking donations. Both monetary and items.

Below is a list of the times Safe Shelter needs to open on time:

-Men/women personal toiletries

-Hangers

-Paper products, toilet paper, Kleenex

-Bath towels, wash cloths

-Children/adult hats, mittens, scarves

-Pillows, single sheets, blankets

Here are the donation drop off locations:

Lakeland University-Green Bay, 2601 Development Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311. From Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wise Women Gathering Place, 2615 Packerland Dr, Green Bay, WI 54313. From Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monetary donations can be sent to Attn: Pearl Webster - Safe Shelter, P.O. Box 501, Oneida, WI 54155.

