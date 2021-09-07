Fond du Lac commission names new police chief

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac’s Police and Fire Commission has named Aaron Goldstein as the department’s police chief.

Goldstein has served as assistant police chief in Fond du Lac since 2019.

Goldstein has been with the department since October 5, 1998. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2005. He was made captain in 2012. In 2019, he was promoted to assistant chief.

The search started May 3 after the retirement of William Lamb. The department used executive search firm Baker Tilly to conduct a national search.

“I am honored to be named Police Chief by the Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission. I truly believe in what we do and why we do it. We will continue to invest in connecting our Police Officers with the community and our visitors in the most caring, compassionate, and professional manner possible. I am also excited for our department’s future as we will be committed to People First while still being Mission Driven and Vision Focused. We are fortunate to have a special relationship with our community and know it can always be better. I am excited to be part of working to be better together with of our community partners, advocacy groups, non-profits, and civic groups to have a positive impact and really improve the lives of others in our community,” said Goldstein.

