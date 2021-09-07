Advertisement

Fond du Lac commission names new police chief

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein
Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein(Fond du Lac Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac’s Police and Fire Commission has named Aaron Goldstein as the department’s police chief.

Goldstein has served as assistant police chief in Fond du Lac since 2019.

Goldstein has been with the department since October 5, 1998. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2005. He was made captain in 2012. In 2019, he was promoted to assistant chief.

The search started May 3 after the retirement of William Lamb. The department used executive search firm Baker Tilly to conduct a national search.

“I am honored to be named Police Chief by the Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission. I truly believe in what we do and why we do it. We will continue to invest in connecting our Police Officers with the community and our visitors in the most caring, compassionate, and professional manner possible. I am also excited for our department’s future as we will be committed to People First while still being Mission Driven and Vision Focused. We are fortunate to have a special relationship with our community and know it can always be better. I am excited to be part of working to be better together with of our community partners, advocacy groups, non-profits, and civic groups to have a positive impact and really improve the lives of others in our community,” said Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KEYC News Now)
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations increase over the weekend, more counties reach vaccine milestones
A baby is hospitalized with RSV
Respiratory disease spreads earlier than usual in Wisconsin
Golf ball-size hail in the Town of Ellington. Sept. 7, 2021.
Storms produce large hail, high winds and power outages
Results in for Appleton Police Department survey
Armed robber gets money from Appleton gas station
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Oconto police release third shooting suspect’s identity, say he is believed to be armed and dangerous

Latest News

Police tape.
West Allis police investigate child’s death as homicide
Gov. Evers grants 71 pardons since May
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Police: Oconto shooting was over drugs delivered by mail
September 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms will give way to sun