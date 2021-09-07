DEVELOPING SUN THIS AFTERNOON

What a morning! Numerous hail producing storms moved across the area causing some damage and disruption. Thankfully the rough weather is over and we can expect a pretty nice Tuesday afternoon. Look for highs in the 70s along with some breezy conditions.

A couple more showers are possible this evening, mainly across the Northwoods. There’s also a chance a shower or thundershower pops up tomorrow afternoon. But in general, the rest of the week doesn’t look as wet. Most of our high temperatures will be in the seasonable 70s, with highs closer to 80 degrees on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ‘TIL WEDNESDAY MORNING

TODAY: S/W 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

THIS AFTERNOON: Breezy with developing sun. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few showers NORTH. Cooler and less humid. LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy again. An afternoon shower or thundershower is possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A slight storm chance. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.